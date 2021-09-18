Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

