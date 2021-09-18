Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,024,000 after purchasing an additional 659,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HP by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.68 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

