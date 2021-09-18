Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 167 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.50. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

