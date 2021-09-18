Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 514 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.57 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

