Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 535 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,214.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,405 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 545,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 285,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

