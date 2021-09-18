Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

