Hashgard Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.65 million and $98,438.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00131939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

