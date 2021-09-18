Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.62. 2,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16.
In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,624,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
