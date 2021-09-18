Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.62. 2,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 812,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,624,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

