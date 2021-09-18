HC Wainwright Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $831.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $787.00 to $831.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $691.65.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $651.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.68. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,040 shares of company stock worth $240,594,454. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

