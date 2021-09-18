Head to Head Analysis: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) vs. Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.94 $20.86 million $1.14 12.63 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.89 $1.19 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BCB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 40.97%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 23.98% 13.63% 1.08% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

