Head-To-Head Analysis: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and RAPT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 32.42 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -0.72 RAPT Therapeutics $5.04 million 230.95 -$52.89 million ($2.19) -18.02

RAPT Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and RAPT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $59.86, suggesting a potential upside of 51.65%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,868.74% -126.28% -66.87% RAPT Therapeutics -1,219.06% -45.84% -41.02%

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

