Head to Head Contrast: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 34.98 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.87 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brickell Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -9,449.56% -130.86% -99.54% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,396.48% -68.55%

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ron Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

