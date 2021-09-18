Head-To-Head Contrast: Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and AnaptysBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $23.17 million 3.68 $1.35 million N/A N/A AnaptysBio $75.00 million 9.85 -$19.93 million ($0.73) -36.88

Emmaus Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnaptysBio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emmaus Life Sciences and AnaptysBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A AnaptysBio 1 2 4 0 2.43

AnaptysBio has a consensus price target of $34.43, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences -2.60% -25.81% -1.00% AnaptysBio N/A -2.29% -2.15%

Risk & Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AnaptysBio beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro. The company was founded by Andrew B. Cubitt, William J. Boyle, Kevin J. Kinsella, and Nicholas B. Lydon in November 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

