Head-To-Head Contrast: Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) versus BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp 23.98% 13.63% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BCB Bancorp pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.89 $1.19 million N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.94 $20.86 million $1.14 12.63

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.97%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

