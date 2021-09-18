Head to Head Review: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $8.53 billion 1.83 $1.41 billion $1.36 28.90 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.70 $143.52 million N/A N/A

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arch Capital Group and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Volatility & Risk

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 21.77% 7.86% 2.33% SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85%

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment comprises reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment involves in net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in September 2000 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

