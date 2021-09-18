Head-To-Head Review: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) vs. QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of QIWI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for DLocal and QIWI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 6 2 0 2.25 QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67

DLocal currently has a consensus target price of $56.29, indicating a potential downside of 13.61%. QIWI has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.18%. Given QIWI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QIWI is more favorable than DLocal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and QIWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $104.14 million 90.23 $28.18 million N/A N/A QIWI $585.30 million 0.88 $124.79 million $2.23 3.66

QIWI has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal N/A N/A N/A QIWI 23.71% 32.47% 14.24%

Summary

QIWI beats DLocal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

