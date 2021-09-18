Head-To-Head Review: Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wound Management Technologies and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eargo has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.34%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,292.62 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Eargo $69.15 million 12.44 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -5.78

Wound Management Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

