Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Update

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the August 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDVY opened at $0.14 on Friday. Health Discovery has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
Health Discovery Company Profile
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Health Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.