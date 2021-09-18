Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Update

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the August 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDVY opened at $0.14 on Friday. Health Discovery has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

