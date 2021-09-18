HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HealthStream reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HSTM stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $923.90 million, a P/E ratio of 112.62, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HealthStream by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

