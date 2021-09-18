Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.94 Million

Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $116.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.70 million and the highest is $117.13 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $488.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.40 million to $492.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $491.99 million, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $500.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

HCCI opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $676.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

