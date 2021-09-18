Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.