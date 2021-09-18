Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Analog Devices by 117.0% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

