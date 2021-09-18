Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 222.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

