Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

