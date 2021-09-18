Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $407.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.48 and a 200 day moving average of $428.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

