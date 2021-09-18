Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

