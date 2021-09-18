Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 153.1% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

