HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

