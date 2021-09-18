HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,114 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 176,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $106,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.