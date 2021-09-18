HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 78,673 shares during the period.

UAUG opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

