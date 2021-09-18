Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

