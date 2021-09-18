Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

