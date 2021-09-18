HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

