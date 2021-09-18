Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HUMA opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

