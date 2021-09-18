Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,765 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,454,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,347. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

