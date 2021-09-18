Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head to Head Comparison

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85% Huntington Bancshares 31.76% 12.87% 1.19%

34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Huntington Bancshares 0 5 5 1 2.64

CF Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.63%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Huntington Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.01 $29.61 million $4.47 4.30 Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 4.21 $817.00 million $0.69 21.67

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint.

