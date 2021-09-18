Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.34 Million

Brokerages expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to announce $39.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.91 million to $39.77 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year sales of $138.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,462,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,636. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

