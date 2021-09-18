I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $452.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.75 or 0.00420953 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002397 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.50 or 0.00978277 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,113,153 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

