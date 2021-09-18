IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.