IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 13,083,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

