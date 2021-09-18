IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.34. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 122,037 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $4,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

