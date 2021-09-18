Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

