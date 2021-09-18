IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $23.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s previous close.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.66 on Thursday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $324.73 million and a PE ratio of 147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in IBEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IBEX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

