IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $23.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s previous close.
IBEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.66 on Thursday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $324.73 million and a PE ratio of 147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in IBEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IBEX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
