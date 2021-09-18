Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $342,065.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,131 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

