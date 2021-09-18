IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $727,535.36 and $2,631.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00132855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

