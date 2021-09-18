Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

IKNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $12.97 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

