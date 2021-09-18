IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IMAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Alliance Securities cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, research analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

