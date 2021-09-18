Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 363,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of IMCR traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,851. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

