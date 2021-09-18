Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.