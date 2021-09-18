Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the August 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 96,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

